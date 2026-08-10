Pakistan, Iran FMs Discuss Mecca Pact in Phone Call

TEHRAN – Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday, briefing him on the contours of the recently signed Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

According to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in the region and efforts to promote peace and stability.

Dar shared the outlines of the trilateral defense pact, emphasizing its objectives of strengthening strategic cooperation and contributing to regional peace and security.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed during a summit attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, treats an armed attack on any one of the three states as an attack on all of them.

Also on Monday, Araghchi held a separate phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during which the two sides discussed the reopening of their respective embassies in Tehran and London.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi expressed appreciation for London's positive approach to the matter and noted that Iran views the reopening of the two countries' embassies as a "positive step." The two diplomats also discussed the exchange of prisoners between the two countries.