OCCUPIED PALESTINE (Dispatches) – A survey conducted by Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, has revealed that approximately 20% of Israeli settlers are seriously considering emigrating, marking what analysts describe as a growing wave of reverse migration that poses an existential demographic challenge to the occupying entity.

The poll, published on Monday, found that 20% of respondents had seriously considered leaving the occupied territories within the past two years. A third of those surveyed said they personally knew at least one person who had already left during this period.

The survey indicated that political uncertainty is a significant driver of emigration. It found that 12% of respondents said the outcome of the upcoming October elections would strongly influence their decision to leave, while 20% remain undecided.

This suggests that a substantial portion of the population is awaiting political developments before making irreversible departure decisions.

The Kan survey also found that 41% of Israeli settlers expressed concern about the scale of emigration, indicating that the phenomenon has reached a level of public consciousness that is generating anxiety among those who remain.

The survey's findings are corroborated by a study conducted by Tel Aviv University and published last week, which found that between 2023 and 2025, 268,509 Israeli settlers left the occupied territories permanently—a record number for recent years. According to the study, approximately 90,000 Israeli settlers emigrated in the past year alone.

Dr. Itai Ater, the Tel Aviv University professor who led the research, stated that the data reveals "a terrifying phenomenon" for the occupied territories, as a significant portion of those leaving hold advanced degrees in fields such as medicine and engineering, and many are prominent economic figures.

This represents a substantial loss of human capital that is critical to maintaining the regime's economic and technological strength.

Emigration during 2022-2023, prior to the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, had been relatively low compared to the 2019-2020 period, when the regime was grappling with political instability and repeated elections. However, the post-2023 surge has reversed that trend, with figures now surpassing pre-pandemic levels and continuing to accelerate.

The reverse migration trend is particularly significant in the context of the regime's demographic vulnerabilities. The departure of highly educated professionals and economically active individuals tends to reduce the tax base and weaken the skilled workforce, undermining the regime's ability to sustain military and technological competition.

The loss of economic elites and highly trained specialists directly impacts innovation sectors, which have been central to the regime's regional positioning.

The Kan survey's findings, combined with the Tel Aviv University data, suggest that the illegal Zionist entity is facing a compounding crisis: a significant number of settlers are leaving, and their departure is disproportionately concentrated among those with the most valuable skills.

This represents a long-term threat to the regime's sustainability, as the loss of human capital is far more difficult to replace than military equipment.

As the October elections approach, the issue of emigration is expected to remain a central concern for the regime's political establishment. The phenomenon underscores the fragile internal cohesion that has developed in recent years.