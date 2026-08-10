Iran Sees No Threat in Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan Pact

Says It Shows Region Moving Away From U.S. Security

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday offered a measured welcome to the newly signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, viewing the trilateral pact as evidence that regional powers are moving away from reliance on American security guarantees while reaffirming that Tehran sees no reason to view the alliance as a threat.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Journalists' Day, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the defense pact represents a significant shift in regional security perceptions.

"In a general view, we can say that this development is a sign of change in the perception of regional countries," Baghaei stated.

"Regional countries, in light of the developments of the past two to three years, have come to realize that security is not a commodity that can be purchased from false dealers."

Bagaei emphasized that Iran sees no reason to be concerned about the pact, noting that Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are three countries with which Iran shares deep religious, historical and civilizational ties.

"There is no reason to be worried that this pact could be directed against Iran," he said.

The spokesman described the development as part of a broader regional realignment, stating that countries in the region have increasingly concluded that the greatest threat to stability and security is the Zionist regime, whose colonial ambitions and attacks on Lebanon and Syria pose risks to all countries in the region.

"The Zionist regime's colonial ambitions are no longer a secret to anyone," Baghaei said.

He also criticized the U.S, role in the region, stating that "America itself has been part of the cause of insecurity," particularly through its unconditional support for Israel.

"If it were not for America's comprehensive support for the Zionist regime and the political and propaganda cover it creates for this regime, the Zionist regime certainly could not have advanced its crimes in the region with such a sense of impunity," he added.

Baghaei reiterated Iran's longstanding advocacy for "indigenous security" based on regional cooperation, free from the influence and destructive intervention of outside actors.

He said Iran's own proposals for regional security frameworks "still exist and can certainly be updated" to reflect current realities. "Our belief is that security in the region has an indivisible nature," he stated.

The spokesman confirmed that Iran was informed prior to the signing of the pact, with Turkish officials having provided details of the agreement in advance.

Baghaei reiterated Iran's position that countries in the region are increasingly moving away from reliance on U.S. security guarantees, citing recent developments including the Mecca Pact as evidence.

"The policy of the Islamic Republic has always been to encourage regional countries toward cooperation and strengthening mutual trust for indigenous security, without reliance on extra-regional actors," he said.

The spokesman also dismissed reports of U.S. military capabilities, stating that Iran does not "give credibility to any report, whether positive or negative, about America's military capability." He added that "what matters to us is maintaining our own preparedness at the highest level".

Strait of Hormuz: Reopening Conditional on U.S. Compliance

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei provided a detailed update on negotiations with Oman over establishing a safe shipping route, while making clear that the broader reopening of the strait remains conditional on an end to U.S. aggression and compensation for violations of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

The spokesman stressed that the strait was not closed due to any disagreement between Iran and Oman, but rather as a direct consequence of U.S. and Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

"The Strait of Hormuz was not closed due to a difference of opinion between Iran and Oman," he said, adding that the closure resulted from "the military aggression of America and the Zionist regime against Iran, the exploitation of this strait, and the use of bases located on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf to attack Iran".

Baghaei emphasized that Iran remains in a state of war as long as the U.S. naval blockade continues.

"As long as America's naval blockade continues—which according to UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 constitutes an act of aggression—and as long as other U.S. violations persist, the conditions for the strait to become a secure waterway will not exist," he said.

He placed the onus for de-escalation squarely on Washington.

"It is up to the American side to stop and compensate for its illegal and destructive actions—which began just 21 or 22 days after the signing of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding—so that we can then discuss the next steps."

The spokesman confirmed that Iran and Oman are continuing negotiations on a traffic map for the strait, with discussions ongoing over a joint statement and remaining technical points.

He described the talks as "very fluid and constructive." He also noted that while details on tolls are not currently under discussion, "when you provide maritime services, you should naturally receive compensation for them."

Caspian Convention: Parliament to Decide

On the government's submission of the Caspian Sea legal status convention to parliament for ratification, Baghaei said the decision rests with the legislative branch. He noted that the convention, signed by all five Caspian littoral states in 2018, had been under review for seven to eight years before the government deemed it appropriate for parliamentary consideration.

The spokesman added that the convention does not address Iran's share of seabed resources, which will be resolved through separate bilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

He also rejected suggestions that the submission was made under foreign pressure, saying Iran makes decisions about its national interests independently.

Addressing the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, Baghaei said Iran has not accepted Kyiv's claim that the attack was unintentional.

"We still believe that we have not been convinced by the Ukrainian side's claim that this action was unintentional," he stated, adding that "given the admission by senior Ukrainian officials that such an attack took place, they must certainly provide compensation. Naturally, if they do not compensate us, we will seek compensation ourselves."