Defense Command Reinforced: Leader Appoints New Military Chiefs

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on Monday issued separate decrees appointing six senior commanders to key military and security positions, the Leadership's media office announced.

The appointments come following the martyrdom of several senior military commanders and security officials during the recent U.S.-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, marking the most significant overhaul of Iran's military leadership since the conflict began.

Major General Ali Abdollahi has been appointed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, replacing Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, while Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari has been named as his deputy.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, a veteran commander and former defense minister, has been appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) with the rank of Major General, replacing Major General Muhammad Pakpour. Major General Mostafa Izadi has been appointed as IRGC deputy commander-in-chief.

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei has been named Commander of the IRGC Navy, replacing Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, while Hojjatoleslam Hussein Taeb has been appointed as head of the Basij Organization, replacing Gholamreza Soleimani.

Call for Strengthening Defense Capabilities

In his decrees, the Leader emphasized the need to enhance the armed forces' comprehensive and modern defense-security capabilities, establish effective and rapid response to all levels of threats, and complete the integration process of the General Staff with the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

"The hope is that with divine blessings and under the auspices of the prayers of our master [Imam Mahdi], may further successes and continuous victories be achieved for all the armed forces of the Islamic system," the decrees stated.

Profiles of the New Commanders

Major General Ali Abdollahi (Chief of the General Staff)

Born in 1959 in Gilan province, General Abdollahi is one of the country's most senior military commanders. He joined the IRGC in May 1979 and served during the eight-year war. From 1987 to 1991, he commanded the IRGC's 16th Qods Division. He previously served as governor of Semnan and Gilan provinces, deputy interior minister for security affairs, and deputy coordinator of the General Staff. Since March 2026, he has served as acting chief of the General Staff.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari (Deputy Chief of the General Staff)

Born in 1964 in Kermanshah, General Heydari is a senior commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh). He began his military career in 1982 during the Iraq-imposed war and joined the Army in 1984. From November 2016 to December 2025, he served as commander of the Army Ground Forces. Since December 2025, he has served as deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Major General Ahmad Vahidi (IRGC Commander-in-Chief)

Born in 1959 in Shiraz, General Vahidi holds a PhD in strategic studies and is a well-known figure in Iran's military and security establishment. He joined the IRGC in 1980 and served as head of the IRGC Intelligence Department from 1985 to 1988. From 1988 to 1997, he commanded the IRGC Quds Force. He served as defense minister from 2013 to 2016 and as interior minister from 2021 to 2024. In December 2025, he was appointed deputy commander of the IRGC, and following the martyrdom of General Pakpour, he was chosen as caretaker commander.

Major General Mostafa Izadi (IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief)

Born in 1956 in Najafabad, General Izadi holds a bachelor's degree in electronic engineering and began his military career in the IRGC after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He commanded IRGC forces in Kurdistan province during the 1980s and later commanded the IRGC Ground Forces from 1989 to 1992. He currently serves as deputy for strategic affairs and oversight at the General Staff of the Armed Forces and commands the Cyber and Emerging Threats Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei (IRGC Navy Commander)

Born in Hormozgan province, General Ozmaei joined the IRGC during the Iran-Iraq war and has commanded the IRGC Navy's Fifth Naval District since 2012—one of the longest tenures at that level. His area of operations extends from the east of Qeshm Island to the west of Kish Island and includes the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf. He was appointed acting IRGC Navy commander in July following the martyrdom of General Tangsiri.

Hojjatoleslam Hussein Taeb (Basij Organization Commander)

Born in 1963 in Tehran, Taeb joined the IRGC in 1982 and served as head of the IRGC's intelligence wing from 2009 to 2022. In June 2022, after stepping down as intelligence chief, he was appointed as an adviser to the IRGC commander-in-chief.

The announcements come after the Leader appointed Mohsen Rezaei, a veteran IRGC commander who led the force during the Iran-Iraq war, as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and as the council's secretary. General Rezaei, who is considered one of the country's most experienced strategic figures, will now coordinate with the new command structure.

The SNSC is the highest decision-making body in Iran responsible for formulating the country's defense, security, and foreign policies. Its secretary acts as the chief architect of these strategies.

The appointments also follow the integration of the General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a process launched under the direction of the late Imam Khomeini.

The appointments come as Iran has activated a decentralized military strategy known as "Mosaic Defense". Under this doctrine, the IRGC has been reorganized into 31 semi-autonomous provincial units, each capable of operating independently if central communications are severed.

The concept, first introduced in 2005 by former IRGC commander General Muhammad Jafari, aims to make Iran's command system difficult to dismantle by force. Each provincial commander has been granted operational autonomy, including authority to launch strikes without awaiting orders from Tehran.

The appointments represent the most significant overhaul of Iran's military leadership since the war began.

By filling vacancies created by enemy strikes and formalizing a decentralized command structure, Iran has signaled its determination to continue resisting foreign aggression while maintaining operational cohesion across its armed forces.