Points to Perfect the  Trilateral Defence Pact

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

The recently concluded trilateral defence pact signed in Mecca by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye, although ambiguous and unclear whether it relates solely to the Saudi security or is collective for the defence of anyone of the three countries when faced by aggression from any quarter, could be called positive since it does not include outsiders, especially the terroristic US.

This pact, if it had explicitly mentioned “defence against Israel’s plots”, would have definitely deserved accolades as “super positive”.

Nonetheless, this incomplete and imperfect pact ought to be viewed as a step in the direction, provided the signatories avoid falling into the pitfalls of petty differences and do not trap themselves into any kind of internecine conflicts, which the US and Israel desire, as part of plots to divine Muslim Ummah.

Let us wait and watch, how the rest of the West Asian as well as North American and Central Asian countries, view this pact and its functioning.

Another important point is to see whether it is inspirational for the long persecuted Palestinians burdened with the genocide and holocaust imposed by the illegal Zionist entity.

most pressing issue of our region is the cancer called Israel. As long as it persists, our region will never be stable and always subject to American meddling.

The Islamic Republic of Iran as the vanguard of Islamic solidarity has always opposed the interference of the West in our region. We have said it before and we repeat: there should be no American bases in any Muslim country.

Look at the catastrophe the Arab states have brought upon themselves by viewing the criminal Americans as protectors and providing them bases to attack Iran – a fellow Muslim country, which has the right to retaliate.

An important point is that the signatories of the trilateral defence pact need to exercise extra caution against Washington’s plots and be wise enough to avoid falling into a snare by doing the dirty work of the Americans against any fellow Muslim country or a freedom-seeking Islamic movement.

We know that the heads – not the populations – of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye, have unfortunately some soft corner for the terroristic Americans, but any move by the three that favours the interests of the US will tend to rally their populations against the central authority.

To sum up, any future pact amongst the countries of the region should be broad, collective, clear, and openly against the US and Israel.