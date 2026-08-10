Pezeshkian Details Seven-Hour Meeting With Leader, Urges Unity

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday described his seven-hour meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as “very good,” highlighting that the Leader emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and cohesion as the country faces mounting challenges.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with secretaries-general of political parties and politicians at the Ministry of Interior, Pezeshkian provided details of his meeting with the Leader, which took place on Sunday as he began his third year as president.

“The Leader was in full physical health and presented their guidance,” Pezeshkian said. “I raised the concerns and problems, and they listened to my words with ease.”

The president emphasized that all problems and concerns were discussed during the meeting. “I was in their service for about seven hours, and we were able to discuss all the issues of the country,” he said.

Pezeshkian identified the livelihood situation of the people, employment, and housing as the most important concerns raised during the meeting.

“We also discussed the problems caused by sanctions, the government and nation’s resilience, the people’s solidarity, and unity and cohesion,” he said, noting that these matters were discussed in detail.

The president described “maintaining unity and cohesion” as the most important recommendation made by the Leader during the meeting.

“Today, the entire enemy’s program is focused on creating division and discord,” Pezeshkian said. “We must avoid any discord and stay away from any words and statements that would undermine unity and cohesion.”

He stressed the importance of presenting a united front to the world. “There may be discussions within a household, but outside, we will present one voice and one melody to the world so that the enemies know that our beloved Iran stands for independence, dignity, and the defense of its beliefs.”

Addressing the Iranian people, Pezeshkian acknowledged the hardships they face.

“Dear people of Iran! If you see shortcomings and deficiencies in the difficulties, know that we are ashamed and are serving you with all our being,” he said. “Be assured that we will not neglect any effort to solve your problems.”

The Leader’s official website reported on Sunday that Pezeshkian had met with Ayatollah Khamenei at the start of his third year in office.

The meeting comes as Iran continues to navigate economic challenges, sanctions, and regional tensions, with the president emphasizing the need for national unity in the face of external pressures.