IRGC: U.S. AI Warfare Failed Against Iran’s ‘Institutional Resilience’

TEHRAN -- The United States deployed its most advanced military technologies, including artificial intelligence, during the recent war against Iran, but ultimately failed to overcome the country’s institutional resilience, ideological cohesion, unity and national resolve, a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander said on Monday.

Brigadier General Hussein Mohebi, speaking at a ceremony honoring journalists in Qazvin province on the occasion of Journalists’ Day, detailed the sophisticated systems employed by the United States during the recent aggression.

“The systems collected and processed data from satellites, drones, radars, sensors and field intelligence reports and used the information in the decision-making process,” Mohebi said.

“Alongside these systems, technologies were used to identify targets, assess damage and track human resources. In fact, artificial intelligence was the coordinating element of a major part of this technological network.”

The IRGC spokesman described the aggression as an unprecedented experience in terms of advanced technology deployment, asserting that the United States brought its latest military capabilities into the battlefield but “failed in these areas.”

“AI analyzed targets based on data received from various sources, but it could not monitor the institutional and ideological power

of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Mohebi said.

The commander also highlighted Iran’s technological achievements, noting that the country used its missile and drone capabilities to disrupt parts of the enemy’s network of power.

“Iranian missiles are no longer simply launched from one point and land at another. They have guidance and maneuvering capabilities, and some can change their trajectory during flight to bypass enemy air-defense systems,” he said.

Mohebi added that Iran’s approach in the technological war was aimed at targeting the components that make up the enemy’s power network, rather than merely causing physical damage to buildings and equipment.

“When a data-processing system is targeted, it is not simply a building that is destroyed; part of the enemy’s decision-making capability is being targeted,” he explained.

“Likewise, when an air-defense system is destroyed, it is not merely a missile or piece of equipment that is lost; part of the enemy’s air-defense network is damaged.”

The IRGC spokesman also emphasized the role of the media in contemporary conflicts, stating that today’s wars are no longer limited to military equipment and missiles.

“Today’s war is not only a war of equipment and missiles; it is also a war of narratives, perceptions and technologies, and media professionals are on the front line of this battlefield,” he said.

He described the recent U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran as a “hybrid war” spanning multiple domains, with the media constituting one of its most important arenas.

“Because of its extensive influence on public opinion, the media can preserve moments in history,” he said.

Mohebi stressed that media organizations have a responsibility to document the different dimensions of the conflict for both present and future generations.

“Today, the media is not merely a narrator; it is also a creator of narratives and realities,” Mohebi said.

“The media produces perceptions, creates understanding and provides audiences with a new understanding of their surrounding environment.”



