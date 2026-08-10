Top Officials Hail Rezaei’s Appointment as SNSC Secretary

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials have issued congratulatory messages to veteran military strategist Mohsen Rezaei following his appointment as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the council.

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf praised Rezaei’s decades of dedicated service to the Islamic Republic, highlighting his pivotal role in commanding the Sacred Defense during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war and his effective leadership as the former Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council.

“Your worthy appointment by the Leader of the Revolution as his representative in the Supreme National Security Council, as well as your assumption of the critical responsibility of Secretary of this Council, is a testament to the trust placed in you by the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution and the esteemed President,” Ghalibaf said.

Emphasizing the gravity of the current geopolitical landscape, Ghalibaf noted that the Islamic system is navigating one of its most sensitive historical periods.

“The world has now come to understand that Iran is unyielding,” he asserted. “National unity and cohesion across all popular, military, and diplomatic arenas will inevitably bring any enemy to its knees.”

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hussein Mohseni Ejei also congratulated Rezaei, describing his new position as being “at the forefront of safeguarding national interests and confronting cross-border threats in the era of the enemies’ hybrid warfare”.

Ejei expressed hope that Rezaei, relying on his “jihadist spirit,” would contribute to strengthening the Islamic Republic’s power and independence.

Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser on international affairs