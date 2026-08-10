Top Officials Hail Rezaei’s Appointment as SNSC Secretary
TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials have issued congratulatory messages to veteran military strategist Mohsen Rezaei following his appointment as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the council.
Parliament Speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf praised Rezaei’s decades of dedicated service to the Islamic Republic, highlighting his pivotal role in commanding the Sacred Defense during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war and his effective leadership as the former Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council.
“Your worthy appointment by the Leader of the Revolution as his representative in the Supreme National Security Council, as well as your assumption of the critical responsibility of Secretary of this Council, is a testament to the trust placed in you by the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution and the esteemed President,” Ghalibaf said.
Emphasizing the gravity of the current geopolitical landscape, Ghalibaf noted that the Islamic system is navigating one of its most sensitive historical periods.
“The world has now come to understand that Iran is unyielding,” he asserted. “National unity and cohesion across all popular, military, and diplomatic arenas will inevitably bring any enemy to its knees.”
Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hussein Mohseni Ejei also congratulated Rezaei, describing his new position as being “at the forefront of safeguarding national interests and confronting cross-border threats in the era of the enemies’ hybrid warfare”.
Ejei expressed hope that Rezaei, relying on his “jihadist spirit,” would contribute to strengthening the Islamic Republic’s power and independence.
Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser on international affairs
to the Leader, expressed confidence that Rezaei’s “strategic outlook and revolutionary spirit will provide a strong foundation for protecting Iran’s security and national interests”.
Velayati noted that his longstanding friendship and shared experience with Rezaei during the Sacred Defense had given him confidence in Rezaei’s capabilities.
Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza also praised Rezaei’s “valuable and unparalleled experience” in defense and security sectors, describing his presence in strategic positions as an asset for safeguarding national interests.
Rezaei, 71, is a foundational figure in Iran’s security and political architecture. He served as IRGC commander-in-chief from 1981 to 1997—the longest tenure in the force’s history—and played a pivotal role in organizing Iran’s defense against the Iraqi invasion.
His appointment comes amid heightened regional tensions as Iran navigates ongoing challenges amid the terrorist U.S.-Israeli aggression and sensitive negotiations over the Islamic Republic’s management of the Strait of Hormuz.