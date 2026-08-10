Farshchian Bust Unveiled as Plans Advance for Dedicated Museum

TEHRAN — Iran has unveiled a bust of Mahmoud Farshchian at the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran, marking the first anniversary of the death of one of the country’s most influential contemporary masters of miniature painting.

The ceremony brought together cultural officials, artists and scholars and highlighted growing efforts to preserve and transmit Farshchian’s artistic legacy beyond his surviving paintings.

Ali Darabi, Iran’s deputy minister for cultural heritage, described Farshchian as a pivotal figure who carried Iranian miniature painting, illustration and related traditions beyond the country’s borders.

He said Farshchian’s importance lay not only in his international exhibitions, but in his ability to connect the foundations of Iranian art with a contemporary visual language.

According to Darabi, Farshchian’s artistic approach was shaped by four principal elements: the relationship between poetry, literature and miniature painting; an inclusive engagement with the Abrahamic religious traditions; adherence to classical artistic structures alongside modern techniques; and a strong engagement with Shi’a identity.

Works including The Eighth Imam’s Protection of the Deer (Zamen-e Ahu) and The Afternoon of Ashura exemplify the intersection of spirituality, religious belief and Iranian artistic tradition in his work.

Darabi also announced plans for a dedicated Farshchian museum, which is expected to preserve and display 59 works by the artist. He said the institution should function not simply as a repository, but as a centre for research, education and transmission of Farshchian’s artistic knowledge to future generations.

Another perspective at the ceremony focused on Farshchian’s representation of women. Zahra Behrouz-Azar, Iran’s vice-president for women and family affairs, stated that women in his paintings frequently appear as active and generative figures closely connected with nature, life and creation.

She described The Afternoon of Ashura as an especially significant example of his distinctive treatment of women within a religious narrative.

Family members also emphasized Farshchian’s attachment to Iranian identity. His niece, Parvin Farshchian, recalled that the artist

rejected suggestions that he obtain U.S. citizenship, saying that his Iranian passport was sufficient.

She also recounted an occasion when he cancelled a major sale after a prospective buyer used a disputed name for the Persian Gulf.

The ceremony ultimately framed Farshchian’s legacy as extending beyond individual works: to a continuing artistic tradition in which Iranian cultural memory, spirituality and innovation meet.



