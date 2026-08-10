Archaeologists Map a Lost Prehistoric Mound Beneath Dehdasht
TEHRAN -- The recent archaeological investigations at Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province have begun to clarify not only the antiquity of the site, but also the relationship between its prehistoric occupation and the historic city that developed above it.
The significance of the excavation lies in the stratigraphic sequence itself: beneath the Islamic-period architecture of Beladshapur are deposits belonging to a substantially earlier settlement landscape.
Until the recent investigations, Dehdasht was principally understood through its surviving historic architecture and its association with the Safavid period.
The archaeological excavation provides a different perspective. Rather than treating the historic urban fabric as an isolated Safavid foundation, the excavators are examining it as the latest visible component of a much longer sequence of occupation.
The distinction is particularly important because much of the earlier archaeological landscape has disappeared beneath modern development.
The excavation team, led by Zabihollah Masoudnia, therefore established a small excavation area within the historic fabric to investigate deposits beneath the later architectural levels.
The procedure has allowed successive layers to be examined in their archaeological context rather than treating the prehistoric material as isolated surface finds.
The upper deposits belong to the Middle and Late Islamic periods. Beneath these, the excavators encountered earlier deposits which appear to belong to the fifth millennium BC.
Preliminary analysis associates them with the Middle and New Susa cultural traditions. Pottery and other cultural materials from these levels provide evidence for occupation during the sixth and fifth millennia BC and indicate that the location was already part of a settled landscape during the later Neolithic and early Chalcolithic.
This sequence is important for understanding what survives of the ancient settlement. The prehistoric occupation was apparently not preserved as a discrete archaeological mound standing apart from the later city.
Instead, subsequent construction and urban expansion have progressively incorporated, altered and in some areas destroyed the earlier landscape.
Historical aerial imagery provides an important complement to the excavated evidence. Photographs dating to 1335 in the Iranian calendar (1956–57) show an archaeological mound in the vicinity