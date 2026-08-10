Official: China-to-Iran Rail Freight Surges Sevenfold

TEHRAN - A record-breaking

increase in freight trains entering Iran from China marks a clear turning point for the country’s rail network, signaling its return to the center of regional trade and offering a significant boost to economic security and transit-driven foreign exchange.

The vice president of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce said on Monday that the traffic of Chinese freight trains to supply Iran with raw materials increased from one to seven freight trains per week.

Ghadir Ghiyafe referring to the private sector’s efforts to provide raw materials needed by production units, said: “Iran’s private sector has never been confined to its rooms, and in recent months, numerous trips have been made to countries including China, Russia, Turkey and European countries with the aim of providing raw materials.

“On the railway route from China to some countries, if in the past there was one train per week, now this number has reached seven freight trains per week.

Referring to the handling in the country’s land borders, Ghiyafe said: “Borders such as Dogharun, Sarakhs, Bajgiran, Lotfabad, Inchebrun and Bazargan are highly active and efforts are being made to ensure that the country’s production and supply of raw materials do not encounter problems.

He added however, the reality is that in the current situation, we cannot cover all the country’s needs and reach 100 percent capacity, because we are facing war conditions.