Damaged Iranian Airports Return to Service After U.S.-Israeli War

TEHRAN – Iran’s airports damaged during the U.S.-Israeli war of aggression have returned to the operational cycle after extensive efforts to restore air transport infrastructure, the head of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said.

Morteza Dehqan said the country’s transport sector suffered extensive damage during the recent war of aggression imposed by the U.S. and the Zionist regime, with the aviation sector bearing the heaviest losses.

He said the enemy deliberately targeted air transport infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt an important transportation system that enables faster access to different parts of the country and facilitates the movement of people and goods, thereby creating the grounds for public dissatisfaction.

Dehqan said airports sustained damage to a wide range of facilities, including passenger terminals, control towers, runways, taxiways, aircraft parking areas, and safety and firefighting stations responsible for saving lives.

He noted that restoring these facilities and returning them to operation was given the highest priority, adding that despite the infrastructure being attacked several times, round-the-clock efforts by personnel enabled the damaged airports to resume operations.

The official added that all damage caused to the country’s air transport infrastructure is being documented in accordance with directives issued by the administration.

He said coordination has also been carried out with attorneys, official experts and judicial advisers, and that legal cases have been filed in courts in some instances.