Tehran Oil Refinery Advances Toward Full Euro 5 Gasoline Standards

TEHRAN - The CEO of Tehran Oil Refinery, referring to the implementation of the Euro 5 gasoline production project at the facility, stated that the gasoline currently produced by the refinery meets all Euro 5 specifications except for benzene content and octane number.

Abbas Mohseni, speaking to reporters on Monday, noted that with the completion of ongoing projects, production of this product in full compliance with Euro 5 standards will be achieved.

Mohseni said the commissioning of these units will add approximately 1.5 million liters per day to the country’s gasoline production capacity.

He added that the benzene content in the gasoline currently produced at Tehran Refinery stands at about 1.7 percent by volume and must be reduced to less than one percent. The octane number of the produced gasoline is currently around 87 and needs to be increased. The defined quality-upgrade projects will address these two parameters.

Referring to the refinery’s capacity, Mohseni said the complex, with a crude oil refining capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, accounts for about 14 percent of the country’s total refining capacity.

He further pointed to the fuel oil quality-upgrade project, stating that reducing sulfur content, helping decrease air pollution, increasing the refinery’s complexity, expanding the product portfolio, and boosting profitability are among the key objectives of this project.

The CEO of Tehran Oil Refinery identified government receivables as one of the company’s main challenges. He also cited exchange-rate fluctuations, difficulties in procuring parts and equipment, and the prevailing economic conditions in the country as other challenges that have affected the progress of some projects.