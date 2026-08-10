WASHINGTON (Dispatches) - Washington has resumed providing free intelligence to Kyiv to enable targets deep inside Russia—including critical infrastructure—to be struck, driven by the stance of CIA Director John Ratcliffe, according to Ukrainian and American sources cited by The Atlantic.

Informed Ukrainian and U.S. sources told The Atlantic that the United States continues to supply intelligence to Ukraine, including data for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, owing to the position of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe.

According to The Atlantic, the intelligence provided free of charge by Washington to Kyiv includes target banks for strikes on Russian troop positions and energy infrastructure.

The publication noted that John Ratcliffe has received praise for facilitating this assistance.

In this context, Politico also reported in August that the United States and Ukraine have returned to their previous level of intelligence sharing, which had previously been restricted at Washington’s initiative and drew criticism from European allies.

Western media reported in October 2025 that the U.S. had suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine, concurrently pausing intelligence sharing with its allies.

However, the Financial Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump instructed American intelligence agencies to prepare for intelligence sharing with Ukraine to facilitate strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Responding to reports regarding U.S. intelligence sharing for deep strikes in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that one could only speculate about the specific type of intelligence Washington was providing to Kyiv. He emphasized that Kyiv’s utilization of the entire NATO and U.S. infrastructure for gathering and transmitting intelligence to Ukraine remains self-evident.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said that Moscow will not settle for “freezing” the Ukraine conflict without addressing its origins and resolving its underlying causes,.

Russia’s demands include Ukraine abandoning its plans to join NATO and adopting neutral status, accepting restrictions on its armed forces, and formally recognizing Crimea and four former Ukrainian regions as Russian territory. Crimea voted to join Russia shortly after the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kyiv, and the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson did the same in September 2022.

“As Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said, there can be no ‘freeze’ of the conflict without addressing the root causes of the crisis,” Galuzin told TASS in an interview published on Monday. He added that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has “completely lost touch with reality” and is seeking to further escalate the conflict.’

Galuzin condemned what he called “barbaric” Ukrainian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, including strikes on a Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, which handles the flow of Kazakh oil to Europe and Asia. CPC shareholders include major Western oil companies such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell.

Putin has said that Russia was forced to send troops into Ukraine to protect civilians in the largely Russian-speaking Donbass. Moscow also views Ukraine’s military cooperation with NATO members as a major security threat.

Last year, Moscow presented conditions for a ceasefire along the current front line, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from parts of Russian territory they control, an end to mobilization, and an end to Western military aid to Ukraine. Putin argued that otherwise Ukraine would use a pause in the fighting to regroup and replenish its military. Zelensky rejected Russia’s terms and ruled out recognizing the country’s new borders.

Russian officials have repeatedly accused the West of sabotaging the 2022 Istanbul peace talks, which Moscow says could have ended the conflict after just several weeks of fighting.