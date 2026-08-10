At Least 5 Dead, 14 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS News) - At least five people were killed, and 14 more were wounded, in shootings in Chicago this weekend.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 50.

The first shooting happened at 9:42 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood, and left one man dead and two others injured.

Police said the three adult victims were outside when they got into a quarrel with a shooter who pulled a gun and fired in their direction. A 34-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, a 50-year-old man was shot in the back and suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was taken to the same hospital, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and self-transported to the same hospital.

Statistics showed that in the 12 months ending April 7, 1,878 victims of gun violence were reported in Chicago and 356 had died.