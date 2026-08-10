Hundreds of Thousands Evacuated as Typhoon Brings Heavy Rain to Eastern China

BEIJING (Xinhua) – Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated in East China as Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain and flooding, with authorities warning that risks remained even as the storm weakened after making landfall.

As of 7 am Monday, about 167,900 people had been moved from vulnerable areas in Fujian province, both on land and at sea. By late Sunday, Shanghai had evacuated around 215,600 people from areas considered at risk.

Heavy rain persisted in parts of Fujian, including the cities of Ningde and Nanping, with the potential for torrential downpours in some areas.

The storm caused widespread disruptions to transportation and tourism. In Fujian, authorities suspended 686 road passenger routes and 658 train services. A total of 234 major tourist attractions were also shut down and dozens of cultural and tourism events canceled.

In Shanghai, Legoland Shanghai Resort temporarily closed around noon Monday as Typhoon Dolphin lashed the city with heavy rain.

According to China’s National Meteorological Center on Monday, Typhoon Dolphin was moving inland after making two landfalls along the coast of East China’s Zhejiang province and brought heavy precipitation to more than 10 provincial-level regions.

The center issued a blue typhoon warning on Monday morning, forecasting persistent heavy rainfall through Wednesday in regions including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Henan and Hebei. Some areas are likely to experience torrential rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Meteorological experts warned that the typhoon could raise the risk of flooding and other disasters in some areas, calling for strengthened defenses against geological disasters and flooding in small and medium-sized rivers.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.