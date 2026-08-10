Greenland Escalates Warning Trump-Linked Oil Firm Over Unauthorized Drilling Equipment

LONDON (Dispatches) - Greenlandic authorities have escalated their warning to a U.S. oil company linked to President Donald Trump after the firm brought drilling equipment ashore without obtaining the required government approvals.

Greenland’s Department of Industry and Minerals said machinery was brought to the island’s eastern coast last month for planned oil exploration drilling. The department, however, said the company did not have the necessary permits to land the equipment.

“A strong warning will be sent” to the licensee, the department said.

Earlier too, Greenland had condemned Texas-based Greenland Energy over the issue.

“All future logistical matters must be advised and approved by the mineral resources authority before they are carried out,” the Greenland government had said.

The equipment was brought ashore as part of an oil exploration project in the Jameson Land region, where Greenland Energy claims there could be as much as $1 trillion worth of crude beneath the area.

The company, which was established last year, has acquired a majority stake in the exploration project in exchange for providing financing.

The dispute comes amid renewed U.S. attention towards Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Days after residents reported seeing the drilling equipment brought ashore, Trump posted an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform showing him overlooking a Greenlandic village with the caption “Hello, Greenland!”

Trump attracted international criticism in January 2025 after declining to rule out using military force to take control of Greenland. He said at the time that the United States needed the territory “for national security purposes.”

Trump has since moderated his rhetoric, but has described Greenland as “vital” to his proposed so-called “Golden Dome” missile system.

Both Greenland and Denmark have vowed to put up decisive defense in the event of any U.S. aggression, with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen once warning that any such aggression would upend the NATO military alliance, to which Washington, Copenhagen are members.