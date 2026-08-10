Iranian Girls Clinch Seven Medals at Asian U-17 Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifting girls won six medals and a bronze medal The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

In the junior age category, Hajar Moeini, by lifting weights of 90 kg in the snatch and 105 kg in the snatch, in addition to winning the Asian Youth silver and double bronze medals, also reached the total limit of 195 kg and stood on the third podium with another bronze medal.

In the junior age category, Maryam Keshtkar lifted weights of 94 kg in the snatch and 111 kg and by reaching the total limit of 205 kg, she won all three Asian Youth bronze medals in the snatch, double and total.

Our other representative in the 61 kg category of the Asian Junior Championship was Yalda Sharifi, who with a total score of 171 kg (76 singles and 95 doubles) won the titles of ninth in singles, eighth in doubles and eighth overall.

Sharifi won a bronze medal in the 61 kg doubles category at the Central Asian Championships, which are held simultaneously with the Asian Junior and Youth Championships in 5 weight categories.