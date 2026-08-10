Handball Team to Play Kuwait at 2026 Asian Games Opener

TEHRAN – The schedule for Iran’s men’s national handball team at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, has been confirmed.

The handball competition will be held from Sept. 19 to 29, with Iran drawn in Group B, alongside regional powerhouses South Korea, Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as Kazakhstan.

Iran face a challenging group and will begin their campaign against Kuwait on Sept. 19 before taking on Bahrain, South Korea and Kazakhstan in the remaining group-stage matches.

Iran’s Group-Stage Schedule:

September 19

Iran vs Kuwait

September 21

Iran vs Bahrain

September 22

Iran vs South Korea

September 23

Iran vs Kazakhstan

The Iranian side will play four matches in five days, making squad depth and recovery particularly important as they battle for a place in the knockout stages.

With South Korea, Bahrain and Kuwait among the strongest teams in the group, Iran will face a demanding test in Nagoya as they look to make a strong impact at the 2026 Asian Games.