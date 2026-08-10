Yemeni Attack Kills Saudi-Backed Mercenaries in Shabwa

SANA’A (Dispatches) -- Yemen’s military killed two Riyadh-backed soldiers in the country’s southern Shabwa governorate on Monday, following a recent mass mobilization against the Saudi-led coalition as well as retaliatory Yemeni missile and drone strikes on the kingdom.

According to the Sama Adan news portal, Yemeni troops successfully targeted Saudi-backed positions within the governorate. The targeted soldiers belonged to the forces of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) and allied.