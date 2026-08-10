BEIRUT (Dispatches) -- Israeli forces carried out fresh artillery strikes and machine-gun fire against multiple positions in southern Lebanon on Monday, marking yet further disregard for a humiliating agreement brokered by the U.S.

The attacks targeted Wadi al-Salouqi in the Nabatieh governorate, the town of Mansouri, Kfar Tebnit, and the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

No casualties were immediately reported, but the strikes underscore Israel’s continued military impunity amid even as the Lebanese government continues its disgraceful negotiations with the Zionist regime.

The aggression comes just days after the seventh round of U.S.-mediated negotiations concluded in Rome on Thursday—talks that critics say have produced a humiliating framework requiring Lebanon to effectively do Israel’s bidding while receiving nothing in return.

The June 26 agreement stipulates a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and—crucially—the disarmament of Hezbollah resistance forces.

This requirement, observers note, serves Israel’s longstanding strategic objective of neutralizing its most formidable adversary on Lebanon’s southern border.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun claimed “positive progress” had been made regarding border and prisoner exchange files. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story: Israeli forces continue to bomb, shell, and demolish Lebanese villages with impunity while the Lebanese government is powerless to respond.

The negotiations have taken on added urgency following Israel’s recent inclusion of Lebanese territories within its official maps of occupied lands—a move widely condemned as expansionist and a violation of international law.

The framework agreement, critics say, effectively legitimizes Israel’s territorial ambitions while demanding Lebanon disarm its only credible defensive force.

“The Lebanese government has been cornered into accepting terms that no sovereign nation should tolerate,” said one regional analyst speaking on condition of anonymity.

“In exchange for vague promises of gradual withdrawal, Lebanon is being asked to dismantle its resistance and accept Israeli demands without any concrete guarantees of sovereignty.”

Since March 2, Israel’s military campaign has killed 4,335 people and wounded 12,277 others across Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials. Over one million people have been displaced, creating a humanitarian catastrophe that dwarfs the scale of the 2006 war.

Despite these staggering figures—and despite the supposed ceasefire—Israeli violations continue unabated. The bombardments are particularly devastating in the south, where entire villages have been reduced to rubble and residents face systematic home demolitions.