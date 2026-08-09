Leader Appoints Rezaei to Security Council, Zolghadr as Political Adviser

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday appointed Mohsen Rezaei as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council.

In a decree, the Leader cited Rezaei’s “valuable experience” and his role as one of the pioneers of Iran’s eight-year Sacred Defense, appointing him to the key national security post.

“I hereby appoint you, as one of the pioneers of the glorious eight-year Sacred Defense, as my representative to the Supreme National Security Council,” the decree said.

The Leader expressed hope that Rezaei would succeed in carrying out the “important responsibility” and also thanked Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr for his “tireless efforts.”

In a separate decree, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Zolghadr as his political adviser.

The decree praised Zolghadr’s valuable experience and expressed hope that he would succeed in carrying out his new responsibility and advancing the ideals of the Islamic Revolution. The appointments were announced on August 9.