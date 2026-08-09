Pezeshkian Meets Leader, Discusses Key Issues  Facing Iran

TEHRAN — President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as he began the third year of his presidency, discussing the country’s

economic situation, people’s livelihoods, military developments and the outlook ahead.

The meeting focused in detail on key domestic and national issues, particularly measures to meet the people’s livelihood needs, the current conditions of the third imposed war and the country’s future. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the military sector, ways to secure resources and manage expenditures in the areas of currency, foreign exchange and energy, as well as economic engagement with foreign partners.