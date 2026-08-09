Israeli Map Incorporates Occupied Southern Lebanon

BEIRUT (Dispatches) -- Hezbollah issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday condemning the Israeli foreign ministry’s publication of a map that incorporates occupied southern Lebanon into the territory occupied by the Zionist regime.

The group described the map as “undeniable confirmation” of Israel’s ambitions toward Lebanon, its land, resources, and capabilities, which it said Israel “has not and will not abandon”.

The statement warned that Israel’s entry into direct negotiations with the Lebanese authorities is merely “an exposed attempt to buy time and impose new realities on the ground”.

Hezbollah called on the Lebanese government to immediately halt “direct and humiliating negotiations” with Israel, which it said lack any leverage for Lebanon.

Hezbollah placed the blame squarely on the Lebanese government, stating that “the Lebanese authorities bear full responsibility for insisting on pursuing a path of concessions and giving the enemy free gifts”.

The resistance group demanded immediate action at all levels, including convening an emergency session of the Higher Defense Council, filing an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council, and correcting what it called the “path of concessions”.

The statement emphasized that even if Lebanese authorities have pledged not to pursue Israel in international forums, “there is no longer any justification for ignoring the reality of Israel’s ambitions toward Lebanon”.

Hezbollah urged citizens from all communities to recognize the scale of risks to which authorities are exposing Lebanon.

The condemnation comes amid Hezbollah’s broader rejection of a U.S.-brokered framework agreement signed between Lebanon’s pro-West government and Israel in Washington in June.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem described the Washington agreement as “humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty,” declaring it “null and void”.

Qassem warned that Lebanese authorities are committing a “grave blunder” by legitimizing Israeli occupation for years to come. He criticized provisions linking Israel’s withdrawal to Hezbollah’s disarmament, saying they effectively legitimized Israel’s military presence and crossed “all red lines”.

Hezbollah also condemned provisions requiring the Lebanese Army to take control of designated areas while Hezbollah disarms as part of a phased Israeli withdrawal, stating such conditions undermine Lebanon’s right to self-defense.

The agreement reportedly contains no timetable for either Israel’s withdrawal or Hezbollah’s disarmament, with Israeli troop redeployments depending on conditions on the ground rather than fixed deadlines.

Hezbollah officials emphasized that the Lebanese Constitution explicitly prohibits any negotiation or agreement with the Israeli enemy.

Qassem criticized Lebanese authorities for engaging in direct negotiations despite opposition from more than half the Lebanese population, calling it a “stab in the back of the resistance” and a betrayal of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Opposition to the agreement extends beyond Hezbollah. More than a dozen Lebanese political parties have rejected or sharply criticized the deal, including the Amal Movement, Free Patriotic Movement, Progressive Socialist Party, Marada Movement, Lebanese Communist Party, and others.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has described the agreement as “contradictory and impossible to implement” and warned it is designed “to sow discord among the Lebanese”.

Hezbollah has vowed to block implementation of what senior official Mahmoud Qomati described as a “born dead” agreement, saying the group “will not allow it to be implemented” and would “confront it through every possible means”.

Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah will continue armed resistance until Israel fully withdraws from Lebanese territory, stating: “We did not leave the battlefield in the most difficult circumstances, and we will not leave it”.

He insisted that the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, which guarantees Lebanon’s territorial integrity, should serve as the basis for ending the conflict.

Hezbollah warned that Israel’s ambitions “are not limited to southern Lebanon but target the entire country,” calling for a unified national position in confronting occupation and defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and full rights to its land and resources.



