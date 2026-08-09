353 Iranian Media Workers Martyred in Three Imposed Wars

TEHRAN -- The head of Iran’s Media Basij Organization said Sunday 353 media employees have been martyred in three imposed wars on the country in the 1980s, 2025 and earlier this year.

Morteza Karamouzian said the 1980–1988 Iraqi-imposed war left 333 Iranian media personnel martyred, while the illegal U.S.-Israeli aggression in June 2025 martyred 12 others, including two employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Eight more media workers were martyred during the third imposed war, launched on February 28 by the United States and the Zionist regime and brought to a halt in early April after 40 days, he added.

Karamouzian also noted that 268 media workers affiliated with the Resistance Front have been martyred, including six who were killed during the third imposed war.

In both the 2025 and 2026 wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the enemies to accept a ceasefire.

In July, however, the U.S. conducted waves of deadly air raids on Iran in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Republic, signed on June 17 to end the war.

In response, the Iranian armed forces launched devastating attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia, dealing heavy blows to the terrorist U.S. military.