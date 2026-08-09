Ground Force Ready to Deliver Decisive Response to Any Threat

TEHRAN — The commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, announced on Sunday that all units remain in a state of “full combat readiness” and will respond decisively to any threat against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking during a meeting with Army commanders and personnel following a visit to Ground Force units deployed in southeastern Iran and along the Makoran coast, Jahanshahi emphasized the military’s constant monitoring of movements and precise tracking of threats to protect the country’s borders.

“The enemy has been brought to its knees before the determination of the armed forces and the Iranian nation,” the commander stated, adding that recent developments have exposed the “true capacity and capability” of adversaries to public opinion.

Jahanshahi stressed that the readiness of Iran’s Armed Forces, combined with the nation’s support for fighters on various fronts, has strengthened national cohesion and defeated the calculations of adversaries.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing specialized and combat training, particularly in ground warfare, noting that the Army has conducted years of continuous and specialized exercises to counter a wide range of threats.

“In case of any action by the enemy, we will give a decisive and deterrent response. If any American military presence sets foot in Iran, we will cut it off,” the Ground Force commander declared.

Jahanshahi further emphasized that beyond defense capabilities, the determination and endurance of the Iranian people are key components of the country’s power.

He noted that the Iranian nation, with a firm will and tireless spirit, has consistently stood beside the armed forces, preventing adversaries from achieving their objectives.

The commander also highlighted the effective presence of rapid-response units, special forces, drones, artillery, and armored formations in border areas, which have contributed to countering threats and ensuring sustainable security.

On Sunday, officials said Iranian border guards had seized 33 firearms, dozens of magazines and 1,229 rounds of ammunition during anti-smuggling operations along the borders of Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province.

The commander of Iran’s Border Guard in West Azerbaijan, Brigadier General Muhammad Ahmadi, announced the seizures, following a week of operations in mountainous and difficult-to-access border areas.

“The operations were conducted under a plan to combat the illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition, with border units carrying out targeted and surprise raids based on continuous intelligence monitoring,” he said.

Ahmadi added that 17 people linked to the possession and transportation of illegal weapons and ammunition were arrested and handed over to judicial authorities after case files were prepared.

The commander credited the seizures to intelligence dominance, continuous surveillance and timely action by border forces.

“Iranian border guards will not allow illegal weapons and ammunition to reach armed criminals and smugglers and will continue confronting the trafficking of such equipment,” he said.

The seizures come amid remarks by U.S. and Israeli officials acknowledging efforts to provide equipment to militant groups inside Iran.

American President Donald Trump said on May 11, 2026, that the U.S. had sent guns and ammunition to militant groups along the Iran-Iraq border, saying, “We sent guns … a lot of them.”

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said on June 23, 2026, that Israel had smuggled communications equipment, including Starlink receivers, into Iran to help terrorists and rioters maintain communications and coordinate their activities.



