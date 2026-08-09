Yaser Talebi Joins Jury of Russia’s Doker Documentary Film Festival

TEHRAN -- Iranian filmmaker, writer, producer and editor Yaser Talebi has been selected to serve on the jury of the Doker International Documentary Film Festival in Russia.

Organized as one of the key documentary film events in the Eurasian region, Doker brings together filmmakers, producers and documentary professionals from around the world, with a focus on creative and independent nonfiction cinema.

Talebi previously received the festival’s Best Documentary Director award in 2023 for his film Destiny. This year, he will join an international panel of filmmakers and industry figures responsible for evaluating films in the festival’s competition sections.

Over more than two decades of professional activity, Talebi has built a diverse body of work as a director, writer, producer and editor. His documentaries have screened at major international festivals including IDFA, the Berlin International Film Festival, Hot Docs, Krakow Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. His films have also been distributed internationally through the KNDK network.

Talebi has previously served on juries at international film festivals in Turkey, China, the Philippines and Georgia.

He is known for documentaries including Beloved and Destiny, and has produced films such as Two Sisters.