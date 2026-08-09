Inside the Evolution of Islamic Revolution Literature in Iran

TEHRAN -- “In the Fortress of Belief,” a new study by Gholamreza Kafi, explores the roots, transformations and defining features of Islamic Revolution literature, tracing its development across poetry, fiction, memoir, satire and children’s writing.

born from Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution has developed into one of the most distinctive currents in contemporary Persian writing, shaped by historical events, religious identity, social concerns and a renewed engagement with traditional literary forms.

In his book In the Fortress of Belief: An Introduction to Understanding Islamic Revolution Literature, Gholamreza Kafi, a faculty member at the University of Shiraz, examines the evolution of this literary movement from the years before the revolution (1963–1979) to its later decades. Published by the Art Center’s Sustainability Think Tank, the study attempts to define the characteristics, origins and major trends of revolutionary literature across different genres.

One of the book’s main contributions is its analytical approach. Rather than simply documenting literary works, Kafi examines the relationship between historical developments and literary production, arguing that major literary movements are shaped by a continuous exchange between social events and artistic expression.

A central feature identified in the book is the role of idealism. Revolutionary literature often focuses on themes such as hope, faith, resistance and social responsibility, giving many works a strong moral and spiritual dimension.

The movement also introduced new meanings through traditional literary forms. Rather than abandoning classical Persian structures, many writers and poets adapted established forms to express contemporary experiences, creating new interpretations of familiar styles.

Poetry became one of the most influential fields of revolutionary literature. Although traditional forms such as the masnavi, rubai and qasida experienced renewed attention, the ghazal emerged as the dominant poetic form. Poets expanded the possibilities of the traditional form by incorporating narrative elements and social themes.

However, the book also discusses challenges within revolutionary poetry, including excessive experimentation, weakened linguistic discipline and an imbalance between innovation and artistic structure.

Kafi traces Iranian fiction through three major periods: the Constitutional era, the Pahlavi period and the post-revolutionary era. According

to the study, fiction after the revolution developed a stronger focus on identity, religious values, social memory and historical experience.

A significant part of revolutionary literature has been shaped by memoir writing. Personal memories, particularly accounts connected to the revolution and the Iran-Iraq War, became one of the largest areas of literary production.

The book categorises revolutionary memoirs into several forms, including oral histories, diaries, written memories, memoir-based fiction and poetic recollections. At the same time, it highlights challenges facing the genre, including questions of accuracy, narrative quality and the risk of weakening literary authenticity.

Satire occupies another important place in the study. Kafi argues that revolutionary-era satire often functioned as a form of social criticism while maintaining ethical boundaries. In particular, war-related satire reflected resilience, confidence and the ability to confront hardship through humour.

Children’s and young adult literature also became a major field of development. The book highlights trends including realistic storytelling, rural themes, religious narratives, historical subjects and longer forms of fiction aimed at younger readers.

The final sections of In the Fortress of Belief examine literary criticism and influential figures associated with revolutionary literature. Kafi discusses the importance of evaluating works through both artistic and thematic perspectives, while also introducing poets, writers and researchers who have shaped the movement.

Among the figures discussed are poets such as Qeysar Aminpour, Hamid Sabzevari, Ahmad Azizi and Alireza Qazveh, along with fiction writers including Reza Amirkhani, Davoud Amirian, Raziyeh Tojjar and Majid Gheisari.

The book presents revolutionary literature not merely as a literary category but as a cultural phenomenon connected to history, identity and collective memory. Its influence continues through poetry, fiction, memoir and emerging generations of writers who engage with the themes and questions that have defined the movement for more than four decades.

By examining both achievements and challenges, In the Fortress of Belief offers a broad portrait of how revolutionary literature emerged, evolved and continues to shape Iran’s contemporary literary landscape.



