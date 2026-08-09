Isfahan University Launches Iran’s First Degree in Game Production

TEHRAN -- Iran has taken a major step toward formalising education in the gaming industry with the approval of a new undergraduate programme in Computer Game Design and Production at the University of Isfahan.

Developed in cooperation with the Iran Computer and Video Games Foundation, the programme was approved in July 2026 after years of research, revision and consultation between academics and industry professionals. It marks the country’s first university-level bachelor’s degree dedicated specifically to game development.

The move comes as Iran’s gaming sector has expanded in recent years, with the emergence of independent studios, the release of locally developed titles and growing participation in international markets. Despite this growth, the industry has long faced a shortage of structured academic pathways for training specialists in game programming, visual design, production management and creative development.

Until now, many Iranian game developers have entered the field through private courses, training programmes and practical experience. While this approach has produced successful creators, industry experts have argued that a comprehensive academic system is needed to develop professionals across the wide range of skills required for modern game production.

The new degree has been designed

as an interdisciplinary programme combining technology, art and design. Its curriculum brings together elements of computer science, digital art, storytelling, psychology, sociology, business management and legal studies related to the gaming industry.

Students will complete 140 academic credits over four years. The programme includes shared courses covering fundamental areas such as programming, mathematics, physics, artificial intelligence, visual perception, game design principles and game analysis.

After completing the common curriculum, students will specialise in one of three fields: technical development, art, or game design.

The technical track focuses on areas such as game programming, computer graphics, artificial intelligence and game engine architecture. The art track explores subjects including character design, digital illustration, 2D and 3D production, animation and visual expression. The design track concentrates on level design, storytelling, game writing, player psychology, media studies and business aspects of game production.

The structure reflects the increasingly collaborative nature of modern game development, where programmers, artists, designers and producers work together to create interactive experiences.

Students will also have access to elective courses covering emerging areas such as serious games, advanced artificial intelligence, sound and music design, visual effects and culturally themed games.

Admission to the programme will be based on Iran’s national university entrance examination. Applicants interested in the technical pathway will enter through the mathematics group, while the art pathway will accept students from the arts examination group. The design pathway will be open to applicants from different academic backgrounds.

However, educators and industry professionals emphasise that a university degree alone will not guarantee employment in game development. The industry relies heavily on creativity, teamwork, problem-solving and the ability to build practical portfolios.

By introducing a formal academic route, the University of Isfahan hopes to strengthen the connection between higher education and the gaming industry, providing students with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.

As Iran’s game sector continues to evolve, the new programme represents an attempt to build a professional ecosystem capable of supporting local studios and preparing a new generation of developers for domestic and international markets.