Indonesia, Iran Seek Deeper Cultural Ties at BRICS Ministers’ Meeting

TEHRAN -- Indonesia’s Culture Minister Fadli Zon has called for expanded cultural exchanges between Jakarta and Tehran during a meeting with Iran’s representative at the 11th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Bhopal, India.

Fadli Zon held talks with Mohsen Javadi, Iran’s deputy culture minister and representative at the event, on the sidelines of the international gathering, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in literature, publishing, cinema and cultural heritage.

During the meeting, Indonesia’s culture minister expressed his appreciation for Iran’s rich civilisation and cultural heritage, recalling his previous visit to the country and describing the hospitality of the Iranian people as a valuable experience.

“Relations between the two countries have always been at a positive level, but today we need to rebuild and strengthen these ties with a new perspective suited to changing circumstances,” Fadli Zon said.

He highlighted the strong interest among Indonesians in Iranian culture and history and called for greater cultural interaction between Jakarta and Tehran.

Publishing and literature were among the main areas discussed during the talks. Fadli Zon expressed Indonesia’s desire to participate more actively in the Tehran International Book Fair, describing it as an important platform for expanding cultural connections between the two nations.

The two sides also explored

opportunities for joint cinema productions, cooperation in preserving and restoring historical heritage, and broader collaboration in both tangible and intangible cultural industries.

The meeting took place as BRICS member states gathered in Bhopal for the 11th Meeting of BRICS Culture Ministers, held under the theme of “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Iran was represented at the meeting by Mohsen Javadi, deputy minister of culture, who also participated in cultural and religious engagements during his visit to the Indian city.

On the sidelines of the event, Javadi attended Friday prayers in Bhopal and met with Molana Seyed Azhar Hossein, the Shia prayer leader of the city. The two discussed shared cultural and religious connections between Iranian and Indian Muslim communities and the importance of strengthening cultural dialogue across the Islamic world.

The BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting, held on August 8–9, 2026, serves as a platform for cultural cooperation among member states. The gathering comes ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September.