CBI Chief: U.S. Treasury Secretary Statements Contradict Previous Claims

TEHRAN - Following remarks by the U.S. Treasury Secretary regarding the possibility of an agreement between Iran and the United States in the coming days, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) noted that the statements stand in stark contrast to earlier assertions predicting the imminent collapse of the Iranian economy.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Abdolnaser Hemmati acknowledged internal economic pressures, stating that while the Iranian economy faces serious challenges—with wartime conditions and economic sanctions fueling inflation and unemployment—the reality remains far removed from previous external projections of total economic collapse.

Turning to international economic developments, Hemmati highlighted recent economic data released in the United States.

He noted that the latest U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, combined with fluctuating gasoline prices and other key macroeconomic indicators, demonstrates that the U.S. economy is likewise confronting substantial risks and inflationary pressures.

Regarding domestic fiscal stabilization efforts, the CBI chief emphasized that Iranian monetary authorities have maintained measures to curb liquidity growth, control inflation, and smooth exchange rate volatility, pointing to official inflation metrics for the month of Tir (June–July) as evidence of these efforts.

Hemmati added that preventing the monetization of budget deficits through Central Bank funds remains a key policy priority, with additional regulatory mechanisms currently being implemented to suppress inflationary momentum.