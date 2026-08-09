Bazargan Customs Sees Significant Growth in Trade as Exports Surge 130%

TEHRAN – Commercial activity at Iran’s Bazargan Customs Office has registered significant growth since March, with exports increasing by 130 percent compared with the same period last year, an Iranian official has said.

Mohsen Bagherpour, head of the Bazargan Customs Office, said on Sunday that imports and transit had also increased by 88 percent and 66 percent, respectively, since March.

He made the remarks during the fifth meeting of the Traffic Council of Maku County in West Azarbaijan province.

Bazargan Customs is one of three border crossings serving trade between Iran and Türkiye. It operates around the clock in West Azarbaijan province, within the Maku Free Zone. The border crossing is regarded as one of Iran’s main gateways to European markets.