News in Brief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday to approve a short-term measure aimed at avoiding a federal government shutdown before the November midterm election. The Senate voted 90-6 to approve the bill that would fund most federal government operations at current levels through Dec 11. The vote came after hours of negotiations stretching into early Saturday and shortly before senators left Washington for their summer recess. The bill includes a variety of exceptions that senators negotiated with the White House. Democrats secured language to ensure no money could be transferred to the Border Patrol, local media reported.

***

BEIJING (Reuters) - Typhoon Dolphin, the most powerful tropical cyclone to hit China this year, made landfall on the country’s eastern coast on Sunday, bringing torrential rain and strong winds and triggering warnings of flooding and landslides. The typhoon has already swept through Japan’s southern Okinawa prefecture, injuring six people and cutting power to more than 50,000 buildings. Typhoon Dolphin made landfall near Yuhuan in eastern Zhejiang province at about 5:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) on Sunday, China’s meteorological authorities said.

***

WASHINGTON (AFP) - United States: Former U.S. president Joe Biden’s cancer has metastasized further, according to his son Hunter Biden, who shared the update in a recent interview with the BBC. In May 2025, just four months after he left office as the oldest sitting president, the elder Biden revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He subsequently began treatment, including radiation and hormone therapy, which the 83-year-old described as going “really well” last month, during an announcement of his upcoming memoir.

***

SOFIA (Reuters) - A drone entered Bulgarian airspace from Romania’s airspace and exploded near the village of Kardam close to the border, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said, adding that there were no casualties or infrastructure damage. Bulgaria’s defense ministry later said that the drone was most likely a Maya decoy drone according to initial analysis. This type of drone, it said, is widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces. The ministry said in its statement that there was no reason to believe the incident was intentional.

***

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A Jetstar A320 and a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 narrowly avoided colliding on the tarmac at Sydney airport on Sunday, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau was told, it said, as it began an investigation into the incident. The Jetstar plane was taxiing for takeoff to Queensland state’s Gold Coast when its flight crew saw the Qatar Airways plane, which was being towed by an aircraft tug, very close on a crossing taxiway, the regulator said. “Both aircraft were stopped abruptly,” the transport safety bureau said in a statement. A cabin crew member on the Jetstar plane was injured, and the connection between the Qatar Airways plane’s nose gear and the aircraft tug was damaged, the regulator said. Jetstar, the budget arm of Australia’s national carrier Qantas, said it was investigating the incident, too.