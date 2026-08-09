Iranian Judokas to Compete at World Junior Championships

TEHRAN - Iran’s three-member judo team will participate in the World Junior Championships in Ecuador.

The World Junior Judo Championships will be held from August 19 to September 2, 2026, with the participation of 479 athletes from 62 countries.

The Iranian fighters reoster, including of Hussein Novin, Sobhan Hakimi, and Amirreza Alizadeh, and is led by Masoud Haji Akhundzadeh in the event.

The Iranian junior judo team, who recently performed brilliantly in the Asian Championships in Jordan and finished in third place, are in training camp in Tehran.