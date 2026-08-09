Canada World Championships: Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team Lineup Announced

TEHRAN - The rosters men’s wheelchair basketball team has been confirmed and verified ahead of the 2026Canada World Championships.

The Iranian wheelchair basketball team, which participated in the World Championship qualifiers in Thailand, qualified for the Canada World Championships by finishing first in Group B.

Behrouz Soltani, head coach of men’s national wheelchair basketball team, said that the team, with the lineup of Reza Niksirt, Muhammad Muhammadnejad, Abolfazl Qarnjik, Vahid Saadatpour, Mohsen Toloei, Amirreza Ahmadi, Mehdi Abbasi, Morteza Abedi, Taha Yarmuhammadi, Muhammad Hassan Sayari, Omidhadi Azhar and Vahid Gholam Azad, will deapsrt for the Canada World Championships to secure quota for the Los Angeles Paralympics.

Iran wheelchair basketball team is in the group stage with the teams of Canada, Germany and Morocco in Group D of the competition.

The grouping of this round of the competition is as follows:

Group One: USA, Italy, Brazil, Netherlands

Group Two: Australia, Great Britain, Turkey, Argentina

Group Three: Spain, Japan, Poland, Colombia

Group Four: Morocco, Germany, Iran, Canada

The World Wheelchair Basketball Championship will be held in Canada from (18 to 19 September 2026). The Iranian national team fished third place for the first time in the previous round and earned a quota for the Paris Paralympics for the Asian continent.