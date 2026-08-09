Javad Nekounam Named as Tractor Sazsi Head Coach

TEHRAN – Tabriz Tractor Sazsi football club has named Javad Nekounam as the new head coach replacing Muhammad Rabiei for next Iran premier league season.

With only five days left until the official start of the Premier League, Rabiei left the Tractor Tabriz football team and Javad Nekounam replaced him. Hamidreza Rajabi will be one of his assistants at Tractor.

The former Iran captain has previously managed several clubs, including Esteghlal, Foolad Khuzestan, Nassaji Mazandaran and Khooneh Be Khooneh.

During his coaching career, Nekounam has won two major titles and is now set to take charge of Tractor as the club look to strengthen their position and achieve their ambitions in Iranian football.

The appointment marks a new chapter for Tractor following Rabiei’s departure, with Nekounam now tasked with guiding the team in the new season of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) and delivering results on the Asian stage.