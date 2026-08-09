Sadra Ebrahimi Fourth in Asian Youth Triathlon Cup

THERAN – Iran’S triathlon athlete Sadra Ebrahimi has ranked fourth in the Asian Youth Triathlon Cup.

Ebrahimi who was invited by the Asian Triathlon Confederation as a selected athlete of the Team Asia project and participated in this competition after winning the bronze medal at the 2026 Astana Asian Cup, competed with more than 45 Asian and European athletes in the super sprint distance, including 300-meter swimming, 6.6-kilometer cycling, and 2-kilometer running. She finished in fourth place with a time of 22 minutes and 18 seconds.