Basketballers Know Rivals in Nagoya Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s Basketball team has discovered opponents in group stage of the Nagoya Asian Games 5-a-side competitions.

The draw for the group stage of the Nagoya Asian Games 5-a-side basketball competitions was made and the Iranian national basketball team was grouped in Group B with Jordan, Chinese Taipei and Qatar.

The basketball tournament at the Nagoya Asian Games will take place from Sept. 10 to 20, and Iran’s basketball team will be among the first Iranian representatives to begin their campaign at the Asian Games.