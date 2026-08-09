Sara Netanyahu’s Decades of Staff Abuse, Theft, and Kleptomania Exposed

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) -- For over 25 years, Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has faced persistent accusations of mistreating household staff at the prime minister’s residence, according to a report by Anadolu citing the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The newspaper reviewed dozens of testimonies and lawsuits from former employees, detailing allegations ranging from verbal abuse and humiliation to excessive and degrading work demands.

Among the most recent allegations is a complaint from 61-year-old Yehiel Ohav Ami, who worked at the residence for the past year. He claimed he was subjected to yelling, insults, and humiliation, and was once ordered to clean the kitchen floor while crawling.

He also alleged that Sara Netanyahu wished him cancer and death, and after suggesting he had autism, told him: “I am the No. 1 psychiatrist in the country, and I have no competition.”

Sara has sued Ami, accusing him of illegally photographing the residence and violating her privacy.

Beyond the household staff allegations, disturbing patterns of behavior have been reported involving other family members, including theft, violent outbursts, and a family history of alleged abuse.

Ami Dror, Netanyahu’s former security chief, has publicly accused Sara Netanyahu of repeatedly stealing hotel property during official trips. Dror told Israeli newspaper Maariv that he personally witnessed towels and gifts disappearing while accompanying the family.

“I’ve said it before, and I stand by it. Sara Netanyahu is a kleptomaniac,” Dror stated. He also alleged that hotel staff would inquire about missing data-x-items after the family departed.

Dror has also brought to light serious allegations concerning the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu. He confirmed that Yair physically assaulted his father on multiple occasions, describing the incidents as severe and requiring direct intervention by security personnel to protect Netanyahu.

This alleged pattern of violence is cited as the primary reason Yair was sent to live in Miami, effectively exiled from Israeli occupied territories.

In 2025, Israeli lawmaker Naama Lazimi publicly reiterated these claims in the Knesset, stating Yair had been sent abroad after assaulting his father.

Yair’s continued residence in Miami has stirred controversy, especially as he has not served in the Israeli military, leading to public calls for his deportation to fight in ongoing conflicts.

The report also cited the case of Meni Naftali, a former residence manager who sued over working conditions. In February 2016, the Jerusalem regional labor court awarded him 170,000 shekels ($56,670), finding he had been subjected to abusive conditions due to Sara’s conduct.

In another case, maintenance worker Guy Eliyahu received compensation in 2016 after the court upheld claims of a work environment marked by fear and humiliation. He said he was once forced to return home after midnight just to heat soup for Sara, and on another occasion to tell her “Good night,” sometimes working up to 19 hours a day.

Chef Eti Haim alleged Sara struck her hand for opening a cabinet before washing her hands, describing it as “a punch on the hand.”

In 2024, the labor court ruled in favor of three former employees, ordering the prime minister’s office to pay roughly 900,000 shekels ($300,000) for labor-rights violations, including unpaid overtime and work on Saturdays and holidays.

Two of them described themselves as “modern-day slaves.” In April, another employee filed a lawsuit alleging Sara threw tomatoes and olives at her during breakfast preparation, a case later resolved through a confidential settlement.