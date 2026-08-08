President: AI Victory a Powerful Response to  Enemies Targeting  Iran’s Science

TEHRAN -- President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday warmly congratulated

Iran’s national Artificial Intelligence Olympiad team on their outstanding success at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI 2026) in Kazakhstan, where they won four medals: one gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Pezeshkian hailed the achievement as clear proof of the nation’s robust scientific capabilities and the exceptional promise of its young talent, emphasizing that the result carries particular weight given the participation of hundreds of students from nearly 100 countries.

In a message released on Saturday, Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to the medalists—Shayan Reza-Zadeh (gold), Mohammadreza Darvishi and Mohammad-Amin Nazmfar (silver), and Mani Monjipour (bronze)—as well as their families, teachers, coaches, and the broader Iranian scientific community.

The President underscored Iran’s exceptional human capital and the growing stature of its young minds in one of the most vital fields of future science and technology.

President Pezeshkian noted that this triumph stands as a powerful response to recent hostile attacks by Iran’s adversaries targeting the country’s scientific centers and technological infrastructure in an attempt to hinder its progress.

“Knowledge, creativity, and the determination of our young people have shown that no obstacle can stop the country’s scientific advancement,” he stated.

Pezeshkian further urged expanded support for gifted youth, accelerated development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, and the creation of conditions that enable Iranian researchers and students to play an even stronger role on the global stage of science and technology.

He emphasized that investing in young talent and scientific infrastructure is essential for Iran’s future competitiveness in emerging technologies.

The President also expressed hope that the achievement would pave the way for further successes by Iranian students in international scientific competitions.

Iran improved its performance compared with the previous edition of the competition, held in Beijing, China, where its team won two silver and two bronze medals. This year’s gold medal marked a significant step forward for Iran in the international AI competition.

The third IOAI was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, from August 2 to 8, with more than 500 talented students from different countries participating.

The achievement underscores Iran’s growing capabilities in artificial intelligence—a field that the President described as one of the most vital for future science and technology—and serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of the nation’s youth in the face of external pressures.