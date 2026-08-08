FM Fidan: Iran Not Target of Mecca Agreement 

ISTANBUL (Dispatches) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday stated that Iran is not the target of the newly signed defense agreement between

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

Speaking to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency, Fidan stressed that the “Mecca Joint Defense Agreement,” signed on August 7 in Saudi Arabia, is purely defensive in nature and not directed against any specific country.

“Iran is not the target of this organization,” Fidan declared. “No country is our target as long as they do not attack us.” He noted that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey are not expansionist nations and are focused on their own development within their borders