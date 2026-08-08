‘They Cannot Defeat Us’: Pezeshkian Declares U.S.-Israeli Aggression Has Failed

TEHRAN -- President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Saturday that Iran’s military resilience and unprecedented national unity have defeated U.S.-Israeli aggression, forcing Washington to seek diplomatic engagement while Tehran remains firmly committed to its principled positions and sovereign rights.

“The enemies imagined that if they attacked our country, they would collapse Iran,” Pezeshkian asserted during his press conference.

“But the courageous defense of our armed forces and fighters on one side, and the exceptional presence of the people on the other, did not allow them to realize their malicious intentions.”

The President emphasized that Iran’s steadfastness has fundamentally altered the strategic calculus of its adversaries.

“As long as there are people who can stand firm and remain steadfast until the end, they can’t do anything against us,” he stated.

Pezeshkian made it unequivocally clear that Iran’s principled positions remain unchanged despite the ongoing war with the United States and Israeli regime.

“The U.S. is colonialist, the U.S. is criminal, and the Islamic Republic must stand firm—there is no doubt about this,” he declared. “But these very dialogues, these discussions, and this diplomacy forced the U.S. to come to an agreement and understanding with Iran.”

The President stressed that Iran’s policy rests on reciprocal action and unwavering defense of national rights, with no concessions to coercion.

“To the extent that they move forward, we will move forward. And to the extent that they do not, we will not accept it,” he said. “It is not the case that if they try to impose their will through force, we will submit to force.”

He emphasized: “We demand nothing but the

rights of our country and our people.”

President Pezeshkian revealed that American and Israeli planners had calculated that a military strike would cause Iran’s collapse, exploiting pre-existing economic imbalances. This miscalculation, he said, has now been exposed.

“The enemies imagined that if they attacked our country, they would collapse Iran,” he said. “But the courageous defense of our armed forces and fighters on one side, and the exceptional presence of the people on the other, did not allow them to realize their malicious intentions.”

The President noted that the enemy has now recognized the futility of military force against Iran’s resistance. He warned that the adversary is shifting tactics from military confrontation to sowing internal division, recognizing that Iran cannot be defeated through conventional warfare.

“The enemy has realized they cannot force us into submission with missiles, but they will prevail by creating discord and division,” he cautioned.

Throughout his remarks, the President repeatedly emphasized that unity and cohesion represent Iran’s most powerful assets in the confrontation with external enemies.

“There is no higher expediency than preserving unity and cohesion,” Pezeshkian declared. “In many places, we must show restraint for the sake of unity and cohesion.”

He described the remarkable national solidarity that has emerged during the crisis, noting that even former critics and those previously sympathetic to regime change did not fall for American and Israeli bait. The President credited this unity with frustrating enemy designs to fragment the country.

The President called on the media to play a constructive role in maintaining this unity rather than deepening polarization.

“Sometimes some media or individuals say things. I have tried not to respond to them,” he explained. “Because if I respond, conditions might develop where a statement is made from one side and a response from another, each gathering their own audiences, and then our unity and cohesion would be destroyed.”

President Pezeshkian addressed Iran’s firm control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which carries one-fifth of global oil demand, attributing the current restrictions directly to American violations of the June Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Under Article Five of the agreement, shipping through the strait was to return to normal within one month. Iran implemented its obligations, allowing transit to reach 60 percent of normal levels within two weeks. However, the President accused the U.S. of establishing new shipping routes near Omani shores and resuming airstrikes against Iran.

“The U.S. violated the memorandum,” he said. “They were supposed to act according to the procedures that the Islamic Republic would coordinate with Oman, but they did not, and we responded.”

Pezeshkian indicated that a mechanism is being pursued to address these violations and expressed hope that Iran could advance the path with dignity and honor.

The President candidly acknowledged the severe economic difficulties facing the country, describing the people’s livelihood as his greatest concern—more than the threat of renewed attacks.

“The most important concern for me—not that the U.S. will attack again, because I am confident in the people’s resistance and the capability of our armed forces—the most important concern is the livelihood and economic situation of the people,” he said.

President Pezeshkian clarified that decisions regarding war and peace fall outside the executive branch’s responsibilities, with military commanders evaluating capabilities and the Supreme Leader making the final determination.

“Whether we fight or not, the military commanders know better than you and me,” he stated. “They know their strength. The Leader decides, and whatever decision he makes, we will stand firm until the end.”

The President also addressed differing views within Iran’s decision-making structures, describing this as natural and manageable through dialogue and expert discussion.

“Conversation and differences of opinion in the decision-making process do not mean conflict and confrontation,” he explained. “The goal should be reaching a better solution, not creating division.”

Pezeshkian concluded with a powerful message of steadfastness and willingness to sacrifice for the nation.

“Today we stand with strength and will continue with strength,” he declared. “As long as there is life in our bodies and breath in our chests, we will defend the integrity of the country, the people, and the dignity and honor of Iran.”

He emphasized that war cannot continue indefinitely but will end through political solutions—not at the expense of national dignity.

“War cannot continue forever,” he said. “It must end at some point. We must work where we have the most influence and impact. And God willing, we are paving the way.”



