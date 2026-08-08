Punish The US For Its Atomic Crimes

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

Eighty one year has passed since the criminal atomic bombing of Nagasaki by the terroristic US regime, but the catastrophe remains fresh in the minds of the civilized world.

It was the second such sanguine terrorist act of the US, three days after dropping of the first-ever atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, cold bloodedly massacring tens of thousands of innocent men, women and children, in addition to injuring millions of others.

Even today after eight decades the soil and waters of the atomic bombed areas remain contaminated, with children being born exposed to radiation.

Unfortunately, the so-called international agencies including the UN, have done nothing to censure the US for its crimes against humanity, let alone nuclear disarmament of Washington and other atomic powers.

We are living in a dangerous world, where megalomaniacs like the dastardly dotard Donald Trump, may feel free to repeat such heinous crimes because of its cowardice.

Disarmament should not be on paper. It should be practically implemented. The first and foremost measures in this regard is the serious effort to dismantle the doomsday weapons of the US.

The denuclearization of others having atomic weapons should follow, especially of the illegal Zionist entity which is a threat to all humanity.

The Vienna based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sadly become a tool of the big powers. Instead of promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy for the benefit of humanity, the IAEA has become an obstacle for peace loving nations.

This is crystal clear in the case of the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose nuclear projects are completely civilian, yet Tehran’s case has been politicised.

Iran, however, is fully resolved to materialize its inalienable rights for uranium enrichment to whatever degree its industries require.

Inshort August 6 and August 9 will remain the darkest days in the history of the world, and it is the collective responsibility of the free world to make the US pay for its crimes.