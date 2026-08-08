‘Frontline Commanders’ in Cognitive War Against U.S.-Israeli Aggression

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials issued messages marking National Journalists’ Day on Saturday, praising media professionals for their role in countering hostile disinformation and safeguarding public awareness amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hussein Mohseni-Ejei praised committed journalists for standing alongside the country during the most difficult days of the past year.

“Committed journalists across the country, with courage and a sense of responsibility, safeguarded the boundaries of public awareness and national cohesion and, on the cognitive warfare front, confronted the enemy’s efforts at distortion, blackening and sowing division,” he said.

“At a time when the entire world of infidelity and arrogance has imposed an existential war on our beloved Iran, the magnitude of journalists’ work is understood more than ever,” Ejei added

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagqer Ghalibaf described journalists as the “frontline commanders of the media battle against the enemy” and “commanders who stand firm against the organized onslaughts of the enemies using the tools of the pen, the image, and the narrative”.

He said the fate of nations is determined not only on the battlefield but also on the front of narrative.

“Zionism and global arrogance do not bomb cities alone; they have also targeted truth and people’s trust. If they once waged wars against civilizations with bullets, they are now entering the field with news, images, rumors, and distortion,” Ghalibaf said.

He cited the U.S.-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which began on February 28 and lasted 40 days, as the most recent example of Iranian reporters conveying the truth to the world.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement describing foreign media outlets’ acknowledgment of President Donald