‘Forgotten’ Set for Universal Film Festival New York Competition

TEHRAN -- Saeed Nabi and Maryam Khodavi’s documentary Forgotten has been nominated for the top documentary prize at the 19th Universal Film Festival New York, marking the film’s fourth international festival appearance.

The 2026 edition of the festival is set to run Sept. 23-25 in New York, with screenings across the city. The festival focuses on independent filmmaking, with this year’s selection highlighting social and environmental issues.

According to festival organizers, around 3,000 films were submitted and evaluated, with 40 titles ultimately selected for the final screening lineup. The festival says its audience extends across 130 countries.

Forgotten is among the films competing for the festival’s main documentary trophy.

The dramatic documentary follows the true story of Abdol-Kazem Saki, an accomplished Iranian athlete, world champion and Paralympic medalist who lives near Iran’s Hoor al-Azim wetlands. Each morning, Saki trains beside the wetlands to maintain his physical condition.

The film draws a parallel between Saki’s professional life and the fate of Hoor al-Azim, linking the personal story of an elite athlete with the environmental challenges facing the vast wetland ecosystem.

Saeed Nabi produces and co-directs the film with Maryam Khodavi Boroujeni. Mehran Fardpour is director of photography, Ahmad Vafaei is editor, Habibollah Mohammadi is sound recordist, Behrouz Shahamat handles sound design and mixing, and Khodavi also serves as writer.

The International Supply and Media Department of IRIB is handling international sales and distribution for the film.