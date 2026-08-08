Iran, Russia Outline Roadmap to Expand Trade, Industrial Investment

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia have discussed drawing up a joint roadmap to expand bilateral trade, boost joint investment and develop industrial and commercial value chains, with a focus on increasing exports to regional markets.

The issue was raised by Muhammad-Sadeq Mofateh, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for Commercial Affairs, during a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development on the sidelines of their visit to India on Saturday.

Mofateh emphasized the need to make full use of the strategic relations between Tehran and Moscow, particularly their membership in BRICS and the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He called for moving beyond traditional trade toward long-term cooperation, joint investment and the creation of integrated industrial and commercial value chains. He proposed developing a joint roadmap aimed at linking Iranian and Russian value chains and increasing joint exports to BRICS, EAEU, and other regional markets.

Referring to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia, Mofateh said the agreement provides a suitable framework for deepening economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

He also highlighted the importance of increasing Iran’s share of Russia’s grain export capacity and establishing effective mechanisms to ensure a stable supply of essential goods.

Moftah called for facilitating the transportation of Iranian essential goods through the Caspian Sea, removing obstacles to maritime and land trade, and reducing transportation and related service costs for Iranian vessels.

He identified the completion and acceleration of the Rasht–Astara railway project as a key priority in bilateral transport cooperation, saying the development of transit infrastructure could significantly increase trade between Iran and Russia and strengthen the two countries’ positions along regional transport corridors.