Abadan Refinery Steps Up Expansion Drive

TEHRAN — The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company underscored the strategic role of the Abadan Refinery in ensuring a stable fuel supply and accelerating development projects during a visit to the southern city.

Muhammad-Sadeq Azimifar met with refinery managers and local officials and toured various sections of the Abadan Refinery, where he reviewed production levels, development projects and challenges facing the facility.

Azimifar praised refinery employees for their efforts, particularly during wartime, saying their round-the-clock work under difficult conditions had played an important role in maintaining production and ensuring the country’s fuel supply.

The deputy oil minister for refining and distribution affairs also stressed the need to continue increasing gasoline and diesel production, accelerate development projects and give greater attention to human resources.

Fardin Rashidi, CEO of the Abadan Oil Refining Company, highlighted the refinery’s strategic position in Iran’s refining industry and presented a report on current production and development projects.

He said completing development projects, securing steady financing and obtaining the equipment and spare parts needed for ongoing projects were among the refinery’s top priorities.

Rashidi said the development projects would not only increase production capacity but also create employment for more than 7,000 people over the next 24 months.

He expressed hope that with continued access to financing, equipment and spare parts, the projects would be completed and brought on stream as scheduled.