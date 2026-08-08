U.S. Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Iranian Financial, Oil Networks

TEHRAN – The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced new sanctions targeting companies, currency exchanges, and financial intermediaries associated with Iran.

According to reports, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that oil purchases by independent Chinese refineries, known as “teapots,” serve as a crucial economic lifeline for Tehran.

In a separate statement, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the measures aim to sever Iran’s financial lifelines.