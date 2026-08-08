Russia Strikes Military-Industrial Facility, Fuel Depot in Kyiv

MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) - The Russian Armed Forces launched an overnight strike on military and fuel facilities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Saturday.

The strikes hit an industrial facility known as Kyiv-111 and operated by Fire Point, which produces missile components and stores materials used in their manufacture, said the ministry in a statement.

A fuel and lubricant depot known as Kyiv-3, operated by Grandterminal LLC, was also struck, the ministry said. The depot supplies petroleum products to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The ministry also said two bulk carriers carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports were hit by attack drones south and east of Odessa.

Meanwhile, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 397 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over Russian territory, it added.

Separately, a Ukrainian drone attack injured five people and caused a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, the regional emergency operations headquarters said Saturday.

“Due to the fall of unmanned aerial vehicle debris, a fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery. According to preliminary information, five people were injured,” it said.

The injured are receiving medical treatment, while emergency and specialized services are working at the site, it added.

Also on Friday, the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz said Russia launched one of its largest attacks in recent months on production facilities of Ukrnafta, a member of the Naftogaz Group.

According to a statement published on Naftogaz’s website, seven oil and gas production facilities operated by Ukrnafta in eastern Ukraine came under attack overnight.

The strikes damaged equipment critical to the company’s operations, forcing several production sites to suspend operations and resulting in a significant decline in oil and gas output, the statement said.

Acting CEO of Naftogaz Sergii Fedorenko was quoted as saying that the overnight strike caused no casualties.

The statement also said that four Ukrnafta filling stations in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions had come under attack over the past 24 hours, with no injuries reported among customers or employees.