Typhoon Dolphin Hits Japan’s Okinawa, China Shuts Ports Ahead of Landfall

TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) -

Typhoon Dolphin lashed Japan’s southern Okinawa prefecture on Saturday, injuring six people and cutting power to more than 50,000 buildings, while China shut ports and halted ferries ahead of the storm’s expected arrival on its east coast.

Five elderly people, three of whom fell due to strong winds, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Okinawa while another person was injured in Kagoshima prefecture, authorities said.

Nearly 39,000 buildings were without power in Kagoshima while just over 12,000 were affected in Okinawa. Domestic airlines, ANA and Japan Airlines, canceled flights to and from Okinawa. The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 162 kph (90 mph) with gusts reaching 216 kph.

Okinawa and Amami island in Kagoshima prefecture are the main areas expected to be affected in Japan.

In China, where the typhoon is expected to make landfall between late Sunday and early Monday, authorities have designated Dolphin as an orange-category typhoon — the second-highest level.

Worried about the risk of flooding and landslides, authorities also raised the emergency response level for Dolphin by one notch to level III, the second-lowest level.

The typhoon is most likely to make landfall between Zhoushan city in Zhejiang province and Fuding city in Fujian province and is expected to have winds of 38-45 meters per second (85-101 mph) near its center, according to China’s National Meteorological Center. China’s National Marine Forecasting Center on Saturday maintained its highest, red-level warning for waves, forecasting 5-to-8-meter (16-to-26 foot) waves in coastal waters off Zhejiang through Sunday afternoon.

Under an orange-level warning, waves in coastal waters off Shanghai and northern Fujian could be 3 to 5.5 meters.

Rain and strong winds are expected to affect eastern China through August 12, including parts of Shanghai and neighboring provinces. Some areas of eastern Zhejiang could receive more than 600 mm (23.6 inches) of rain, according to forecasters.

Zhejiang raised its coastal typhoon alert to its highest level and halted port operations. Authorities in eastern and southern China also suspended ferries, halted some construction work and ordered fishing boats back to port.

Ningbo Lishe International Airport in Zhejiang said it will suspend all flights on Sunday. Shanghai’s Yangshan port had been cleared of vessels by late Friday, while some rail services in the Yangtze River Delta will be suspended from Sunday.

Beijing authorities have said they are monitoring the typhoon’s path and are preparing flood-control and evacuation plans for the capital.

In Taiwan, 78 flights, mostly international, were canceled because of the typhoon, the government said. Heavy rain was expected in northern parts of the island over the weekend, though authorities had not ordered evacuations as of Saturday. China has ordered that, due to the typhoon, ships passing through the Taiwan Strait must heed its traffic control instructions — measures that Taipei denounced as “ridiculous,” saying that Beijing has no right to restrict access to international waters.